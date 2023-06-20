Beyoncé’s fashion choices during the Renaissance World Tour have been elite. Queen Bey’s tour wardrobe was created by all Black designers during her Juneteenth show in Amsterdam.

According to Page Six, the attire was a sparkling red gown by Ferragamo’s Maximilian Davis, a silver body suit by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, and a crystal catsuit by Feben. Additional pieces include a red bodysuit by Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, a metallic lamé by LaQuan Smith, and a hot pink halter gown from her own Ivy Park.

After the show, Beyoncé wrote about the Ivy Park piece on Instagram:

“I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era. I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”

You can see all the looks from the Juneteenth show below.