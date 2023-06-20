Several sources have confirmed that Baton Rouge native and rap favorite Boosie Badazz has been granted bond for the federal gun charge he was arrested for last week.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrance Hatch Jr., was taken into custody by federal agents this past week following his court appearance for an illegal weapons possession charge in San Diego, California last month.

Unsealed court documents have revealed that the federal arrest actually stemmed from the May 6 arrest in San Diego when authorities in San Diego saw Boosie on IG Live associating with a well known member of the Crips in the local area.

The law enforcement agency that observed Boosie online saw a gun in his waistband and used an “Airborne Law Enforcement Unit” to find him. When police pulled over the SUV, they found the firearm that matched the one found on his waist in the video.

After the case was dismissed in San Diego, Boosie was arrested by ATF last week for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Boosie was tagged with a felony back in 20011 when he was convicted of bringing illegal contraband into a penal institution, criminal conspiracy to incite a felony, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.