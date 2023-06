During the Juneteenth celebration on CNN, Chloe Bailey delivered a beautiful performance of the late Tuna Turner’s classic single “What’s Love Go To Do With It?”

Additional performers during the celebration included Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, and Mike Phillips. Questlove and Adam Blackstone served as the musical directors.