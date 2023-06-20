Jackman Jack Harlow is the latest rapper to appear on the Rad Radar podcast. Sitting next to Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, Harlow revealed his five all-time favorite albums. Some may be on your list, one by a Chicago duo, which may come as a surprise.

When asked about his favorites, Harlow began with “Late Registration, Aquemini, Nothing Was The Same.” He then added JAY-Z’s The Blueprint before closing with an album from Chicago Blog Era legends The Cool Kids.

“You know what album I love? ‘When Fish Ride Bicycles’ by The Cool Kids,” Harlow said. “I love the Cool Kids. Cool Kids give me all that bounce and tempo that I like.”

Advertisement

via