Lil Uzi Vert Previews ‘The Pink Tape’ on IG Live, Says Release Will Come Within Two Weeks

Lil Uzi Vert Previews ‘The Pink Tape’ on IG Live, Says Release Will Come Within Two Weeks

Lil Uzi Vert has The Pink Tape loaded. After previously hinting at a release date, Lil Uzi hit Instagram Live to provide more details.

In a session, the rapper stated the release is “two weeks, less than two weeks away.” Hypebeast notes National Pink Day is this Friday, June 23, leading fans to believe the album will be shortly dropped. Additional sources believe June 30. It feels safe to say the release will come before July.

The release is believed to be 25 songs deep, and Lil Uzi Vert is also believed to announce a tour after the release. You can see updates below.

Advertisement

Lil Uzi Vert just previewed another NEW snippet on Instagram Live 💿💒 We Ready for Pink Tape 👽pic.twitter.com/f2ZtOrfO8e — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) June 20, 2023

💿 PINK TAPE



👤 LIL UZI VERT



📅 JUNE 30TH, 2023 pic.twitter.com/oShqYzXdyC — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) June 17, 2023