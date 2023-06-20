June 20th, 2023 — Tulsa, Oklahoma legend and hip hop vet Dangerous Rob has been awarded the Icon Hip Hop Award by Perry Broadcasting. With the recent success of his current single, “I Love U”, Dangerous Rob is off to an amazing start for the beginning of the summer season.

Perry Broadcasting is a media company based out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with radio stations in Augusta, Georgia, Little Rock, Arkansas, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City. A media force in their region, receiving the Icon Hip Hop Award is nothing short of an honor. Dangerous Rob is being recognized for his longevity, and contributions to hip hop, a recognition well deserved. The hip hop vet will receive the award (date TBA), while his single continues to garner popularity, proving Rob is far from done with his hip hop career.

Details for the awards show are coming soon, but in the meantime, Aaron Bernard from Perry Broadcasting had this to say about Rob’s award: “It takes dedication, perseverance and work to stay an active artist in Hip Hop. Rap is still considered by many as a young man’s game, but in order to become an icon you gotta put your time in. Dangerous Rob has done all those things and continues to do so”.

For more information, please visit perrybroadcasting.net.

For booking, please email: freedamrecords@gmail.com.

For media, or interview requests please contact Tasha at tasha@lotticreatives.com