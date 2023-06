Pharrell’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton will be revealed today (June 20). Ahead of the launch, Pharrell spoke with WWD and revealed how honored he is for the moment.

Do we all have the same 24-hours in a day? @Pharrell makes us beg the question— the night before his debut at Louis Vuitton, Williams is hosting the Paris exhibition of ”Just Phriends", an auction curated in partnership with Joopiter and Sarah Andelman. pic.twitter.com/Menrdf7Rzn — WWD (@wwd) June 19, 2023

“Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” Williams said. “Pietro [Beccari] saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”

Following the debut of Pharrell Williams' first campaign as creative director, Williams appeared at Louis Vuitton’s headquarters wearing the same outfit. “I am the client,” assented Williams. https://t.co/DUTReCYeei — WWD (@wwd) June 19, 2023

The collection was teased by Rihanna holding a multi-color bags during a coffee run.

