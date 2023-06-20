Audio from prison has R. Kelly referencing the harsh conditions of his prison. In the audio, Kelly stated he deserves to die of natural causes. The singer is reportedly battling blood clots in his legs.

“I don’t deserve to die because somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg. I’m not supposed to die this way,” R. Kelly said. “You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.”

He added, “And that’s why I’m speaking out on this because I’m scared for my life in that area. And who wouldn’t be? They treat animals better than that.”

One of R. Kelly’s victims, Faith Rodgers, who accused the singer of failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease before sleeping with her, is demanding the jailed singer turn over medical information. Back in 2018, Rodgers sued the convicted singer in New York court. In her lawsuit, Rodgers said she met Kelly in 2017 after one of his shows in Texas. She was 19-years old at the time.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rogers, who sued Kelly in 2018, asked a judge to help her obtain the information.

The victim wants Kelly to answer questions under oath about the date they met and how often they engaged in sexual relations. Further, she wants him to turn over a list of any financial institutions he has accounts in.

Rodgers also wants him to make a list of all credit cards he used from 2017 to 2019. The victim’s list of demands asks Kelly to state all the names of any medical professionals he used, state each and every hospital or clinic that he was a patient of from January 2017 to January 2019.

Further, she asked Kelly to admit he failed to tell her about his STD before having sex with her and that he forced her to engage in sexual acts without her consent.

