Russell Simmons apologizes after being engulfed in a family feud with his daughters over Father’s Day Weekend.

In case you missed it, Russell’s oldest daughter, Ming, wished Kimora Lee Simmons a Happy Father’s Day, eliciting a reply from Russell. He posted an image on Instagram: “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

Kimora would respond, revealing she and Russell no longer have a relationship as he has been blocked for a while. Kimora states she has tried to get help from lawyers and more.

Their youngest daughter Aoki revealed they had had a long-strained relationship.

“My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apt at 2am to scare her.”

Aoki would continue to state that he “lashes out” at anyone who speaks against his well-being and he has threatened her fashion job. Aoki also stated she did not know what sexual assault was at 15 but still defended her father.

Aoki also pointed a muted video of her father screaming at her.

On Monday, Simmons released an apology to his children on Instagram but also stated they are going through “growing pains.”