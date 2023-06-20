Several reports have confirmed that podcaster turned convicted murderer Taxstone has been sentenced to 35 consecutive years behind bars for charges related to the shooting death of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald McPhatter in NYC’s Irving Plaza back in 2016.

Taxstone went to trial back in March and was convicted of the murder of McPhatter and was sentenced by Judge Abraham Clott, who said that Taxstone, whose real name is Daryle Campbell, will serve his time consecutively instead of concurrent sentencing.