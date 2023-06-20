Not every movie is smashing the box office. The Flash had a three-day opening of $55.1 million and a Juneteenth weekend of $64 million. Both were viewed as disappointments for the weekend.

Deadline points to The Flash’s “flop” due to the film’s star, Ezra Miller, being unable to do press following ongoing controversies between 2020 and 2022. The film was projected up to $75 million for the three-day window.

The SAG-AFTRA strike may also prevent further film stars from doing press if it becomes fully enacted amid talks.

The film received a B CinemaScore and 77% Comescore, combatting the belief by James Gunn that The Flash would be one of the best movies superhero movies of all time.