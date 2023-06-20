Tory Lanez Says His Jail Cell Is His New Office as He Releases New Pushes His Artist Yoko Gold

Tory Lanez is unleashing music from behind bars. While he is fighting for an appeal, the rapper has dropped “Hurt Me,” recorded from inside the jail.

The new single comes with a note from Lanez, who says that his jail cell has become his office.

“To my Family, my Friends and to the Umbrellas World Wide I want y’all to know I haven’t lost my faith in God and that I’m in high spirits,” Lanez wrote. “I’m praying for the best and remain confident that God will bring me through this.

“I have spent the last 7 months rehabilitating my mind, body, and soul. Though I came to jail a good person, I will leave a great person. I’ve turned this jail cell into my work office. I will continue the legacy of the Umbrella from here or anywhere else, I won’t let anything stop me from being a positive light and a help to those in need.”

He would go on to salute his artist Yoko Gold in the statement. You can see it all and hear the single below.

Tory Lanez’s sentencing has been pushed to early August. The adjustment comes as Lanez’s team requested a continuance. LA County court journalist Meghann Cuniff revealed the new sentencing date would be Aug. 7.

About Tory Lanez's sentencing tomorrow for shooting Megan Thee Stallion: It's going to be delayed. It's not official yet, but as this explains, the judge last week tentatively granted Lanez's lawyers' request for a continuance. He'll make his formal ruling tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jJKuXbJFVH — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 12, 2023

As pieces of Tory Lanez’s court documents continue to emerge, a new memorandum notes Lanez and DaBaby attempted to “rush the stage” during Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Loud performance in 2021.

That was the same year, DaBaby revealed Tory Lanez was inside a costume on stage with DaBaby. Megan performed before DaBaby, and once the “Suge” rapper hit the stage, he brought out Tory Lanez. Following that moment, he would go on to perform one of his biggest hits with Thee Stallion, “Cash Shit.”

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him



pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

The legal docs state, “It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and [DaBaby] attempted to rush the stage during her performance.” Thee Stallion didn’t consent to Lanez being present.