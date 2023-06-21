Comedian and actor Druski delighted fans this past Sunday by releasing the latest episode of his cooking series, “In The Kitchen.” This episode featured special guest French Montana, who demonstrated his culinary skills by preparing French toast using French baguettes.

French Montana shared his enthusiasm during the episode, comparing his cooking experience to memorable historical moments. He likened himself to Al Pacino in “Scarface” and Michael Jordan’s legendary basketball career at North Carolina.

Executive produced by Druski, “In The Kitchen” is a captivating cooking content series that showcases celebrity guests creating their favorite and most delicious meals. Previous episodes have featured renowned figures like Coi Leray, Young Nudy, Fivio Foreign, and Chloe Bailey. Exciting episodes are lined up for the future, with guests like Rubi Rose, Rowdy Rebel, Bow Wow, and more set to share their cooking talents with viewers.

Advertisement

Druski’s “In The Kitchen” series continues to captivate audiences, offering a delightful blend of cooking, humor, and celebrity guests, creating a must-watch experience for fans and food enthusiasts alike.