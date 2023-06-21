BetterHelp has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper Logic. BetterHelp will offer one month of free therapy sessions to Logic’s fans as part of this collaboration. Those interested can visit betterhelp.com/logic to claim their free month and be matched with a licensed therapist online.

Additionally, BetterHelp will sponsor Logic’s upcoming podcast, Logically Speaking. The podcast, set to launch this spring, will delve into topics such as artistry, mental health, therapy, addiction, and music. Logic will engage in candid discussions with various guests, including artists, athletes, actors, therapists, and mental health experts, providing valuable insights and shedding light on important issues.

The partnership aims to destigmatize mental health issues and increase access to resources. Olivier Sinson, Director of Partnerships at BetterHelp, expressed excitement about teaming up with Logic, stating their shared determination to make mental health care available to everyone.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a talented artist who shares our determination to destigmatize mental health issues and expand access to resources,” said Olivier Sinson, Director of Partnerships at BetterHelp. “We’re passionate about making mental health care available to everyone, and this partnership will help us reach even more people who can benefit from therapy.”

The partnership comes as Logic prepares for his nationwide College Park tour alongside hip-hop legend Juicy J. The tour, commencing in May, will bring their dynamic performances to cities across the United States.

“It’s no secret to my fans and loved ones that therapy changed my life,” said Logic. “I try to be open about my relationship with mental health with the hope that I can inspire others to do the same. Breaking down the stigma of seeking treatment is so important. But stigma aside, access to treatment is equally important. By partnering with BetterHelp, my hope is to provide my fans with access to treatment on their terms because taking that first step can be the most important thing.”