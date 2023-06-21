Missy Elliott has broken barriers in music and now the legendary artist is opening up about her personal struggles with mental health.

In an interview with Essence Magazine, she discussed her battle with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder, which led her to realize that it’s okay not to be strong and composed all the time.

“Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ‘I went through depression,'” shared the 51-year-old artist. “Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s—. We all do. And it’s OK to say, ‘Hey, I’m not OK today.’”

“Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other. We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be,” she added.

In addition to discussing her present mental health Elliott, reflected on her childhood anxiety.

“I think that a lot of things were brushed up under the rug for me growing up, and probably also for a lot of people,” she said, adding of the pandemic: “I had so much time to just think of childhood stuff, and all kinds of stuff.”

According to Missy Elliott by embracing her humanity, with all its imperfections and vulnerabilities, is what makes her who she is today.

Her openness about mental health serves as a reminder that it’s ok to seek support when needed.