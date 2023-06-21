NBA Youngboy Gives Nicollette Gotti His Blessing to Assault His Baby Mother

Two weeks ago Nicollette Gotti threatened to put the paws on Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyana ‘YaYa’ Mayweather. The Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III’s exhibition boxing match ended in a brawl after the referee stopped the fight. In an insensitive rant, Nicollette referred to YaYa’s baby daddy, rapper NBA Youngboy, as an animal and threatened her with assault.

Now NBA Youngboy responds and gives Nicollette his blessing to assault his baby mother.

In a video shared online NBA Youngboy says he hopes Nicollette does YaYa the worst way and says he hates that h**.

Thoughts?.

