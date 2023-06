Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut men’s fashion show grabbed the eyes of all of Hip-Hop and attracted industry elite like JAY-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna.

You can see the full run of looks, celebrity appearances, and the full show below.

Tyler, Hamilton, Jaden e Willow no desfile Pharrell x Louis Vuitton ❤️🤯

pic.twitter.com/5kVqUXnBeg — RAP MAIS (@RapMais) June 21, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton fashion show last night in Paris. pic.twitter.com/vQr1om3fPA — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) June 21, 2023

