Jim Jones had some feelings about Pusha T’s career earlier this year, and as expected, King Push has some words back. Pusha T and his brother Malice walked in their friend Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show.

As the duo strolled, a new Clipse record played, the first in 13 years, and Pusha had some bars that fans are believing to be a response to Jim.

“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate

You know I know where you’re delicate

Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it

I will close your heaven for the hell of it”

And another set of more pointed bars:

Advertisement

“You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans

I am watching your fame escape relevance

We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant

You’re chasing a feature out of your element”

The chasing feature bar could be a hint toward Jones’ relationship with Drake.

A new Clipse song w/ Push possibly goin at Jim Jones has surfaced.



You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans/

I am watching your fame escape relevance/

We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant/

You’re chasing a feature out of your element.pic.twitter.com/fD0yYi81w6 — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) June 20, 2023

If you are wondering what started all of this, Jim Jones has been critical of Pusha T’s placement on Billboard’s Top 50 Rappers of all-time list. In short, Jim Jones wondered what made Pusha worthy of a ranking and also challenged his importance to HIp-Hop culture. Moments of this are captured by HipHopDX and also his return to The Breakfast Club.

What was Jim Jones’s response to the perceived diss? Just a laugh. On his Instagram Story, “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo.”