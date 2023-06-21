Jim Jones had some feelings about Pusha T’s career earlier this year, and as expected, King Push has some words back. Pusha T and his brother Malice walked in their friend Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show.
As the duo strolled, a new Clipse record played, the first in 13 years, and Pusha had some bars that fans are believing to be a response to Jim.
“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate
You know I know where you’re delicate
Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it
I will close your heaven for the hell of it”
And another set of more pointed bars:
“You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans
I am watching your fame escape relevance
We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant
You’re chasing a feature out of your element”
The chasing feature bar could be a hint toward Jones’ relationship with Drake.
If you are wondering what started all of this, Jim Jones has been critical of Pusha T’s placement on Billboard’s Top 50 Rappers of all-time list. In short, Jim Jones wondered what made Pusha worthy of a ranking and also challenged his importance to HIp-Hop culture. Moments of this are captured by HipHopDX and also his return to The Breakfast Club.
What was Jim Jones’s response to the perceived diss? Just a laugh. On his Instagram Story, “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo.”