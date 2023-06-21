Quando Rondo is one of 19 people charged in a multi-page indictment out of Chatham County, Georgia.

According to WJCL-TV, Rondo, born Tyquin Terrel Bowman, is included in the 49 counts of drug charges, gang affiliation, and illegal use of cell phones. Each of those being charged carries multiple charges.

Quando Rondo is accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and named a manager of the Rollin’ 60’s gang. He also faces charges for the illegal use of communication for using a cell phone to set up the sale of marijuana.

Rondo traveled to Macon, GA, on June 4 to pay for the marijuana; others traveled to Atlanta to deliver money to a supplier.

Before Quando Rondo’s arrest, Tremaine Grant, Samuel Yousman, and Angelo Mcnair were arrested for fentanyl, pills, and firearms. Grant is stated to be a manager of the gang with Rondo.

Quando Rondo had this departing message: