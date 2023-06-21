Rick Ross is holding down a clinic in the state of Georgia. According to WBS-TV, Rozay presented the C.A.R.E. Clinic in Fayette County with a check to continue operations. Rick Ross donated just over $30,000.

“Thank you very much for your donation of the $30,179,” Geneva Weaver, Executive Director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic told Ross.

The clinic provides free care to adults in Fayette County and can now continue operation for the community.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” Ross said.

You can learn more below.