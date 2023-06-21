Songwriter For Future, DJ Khaled Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

Numerous reports have confirmed that famed songwriter Justin “J. Wright” Wright has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of Wright’s girlfriend, Wilanna Bibbs.

Bibbs, an aspiring singer from North Carolina, was shot by the songwriter in a dispute over $70, according to Bibbs’ father. The couple had only been seeing each other months before the fatal shooting. The couple were visiting Wright’s family in Davenport, Iowa, which is where the murder occurred.

He reportedly did not say a word during sentencing.

Wright’s pen boasted credits for artists such as Gucci Mane, Future, Bow Wow, DJ Khaled, Kash Doll, and Timbaland.