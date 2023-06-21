Chris Paul, recently traded from the Phoenix Suns, said the deal surprised him. In addition, he is placing blame on both new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Detroit Pistons legend and Ishbia’s advisor, Isiah Thomas. Paul, Landry Shamet, and picks were sent to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Paul is currently on a book tour and spoke with The New York Times about the trade.

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

Paul is not expected to suit up for the Wizards, either being dealt in another deal or possibly being bought out. CP3 claims he has yet to think about the possibility.

“I really haven’t had enough time to process it yet,” Paul said. “Like seriously, because these things that happen affect more than just me.”

The NBA will always have a big three. The new one is in Phoenix, bringing Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

“This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through, and [Wizards owner] Ted Leonsis and [Wizards president] Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen,” Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN. “From the day that Ted drafted Brad he has been by our side along with [former general managers] Ernie Grunfeld and Tommy Sheppard. They’ve always had Brad’s back in every way and now we have experienced the exact same thing with Ted and Michael Winger. We are extremely grateful.”

Beal has a career average of 22.1 points and 4.3 assists. The Suns now have $163 million in salary committed to their big three and center Deandre Ayton.