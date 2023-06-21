News that Tyga and Avril Lavigne were an item immediately went viral and spread like wildfire. But now, apparently, their romance has come to an end… but they still remain friends.

The two musicians went public with their relationship back in March after they were seen exchanging a kiss on the lips during Paris Fashion Week. Tyga even gave the “Complicated” singer a custom diamond chain worth almost $80K. The celebrity jewelry by the name of Erica Da Jeweler revealed it featured 50 carats of white diamonds, black diamonds, and pink sapphires.

Tyga even made it Instagram official by posting a photo to his 40.7 million followers on Instagram with the caption “shout out to Dallas.”

Advertisement

It seems the two musicians have now gone their separate ways just a couple of weeks ago. TMZ reports that it was a mutual decision, and no negativity was attached to the split. Avril was previously engaged to recording artist Mod Sun, while Tyga is still co-parenting with Black Chyna. The two share a 10-year-old son named King Cairo.

On the music tip, Tyga recently unveiled his new ” Platinum ” record featuring YG. The two are slated to release a joint album in the near future.