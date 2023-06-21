Tyler, the Creator is a proud friend after leaving Pharrell’s debut as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Hitting Instagram, Tyler revealed he shed tears at the event.


“I love u so much,” Tyler wrote. “Bro I shed real tears. I couldnt even take photos.”

In a seperate Instagram Story, Tyler wrote, “what a moment! so much light he continues to be a north star congrats to the whole team too!”

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut men’s fashion show grabbed the eyes of all of Hip-Hop and attracted industry elite like JAY-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna.

You can see the full run of looks, celebrity appearances, and the full show below.