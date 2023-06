Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for assault and battery at a marina in Miami Beach. According to ESPN, Hill assaulted an employee.

WPLG-TV adds Hill and an employee got into a “disagreement,” stating he slapped the employee on the back of the head, who declined to press charges.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” the Dolphins said. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”

