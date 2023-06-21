[WATCH] JAY-Z Performs Set After Pharrell’s LV Debut in Paris Shawn Grant June 21, 2023 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories JAY-Z didn’t only attend the Louis Vuitton debut of Pharrell as the Creative Director of Menswear, but he also performed. Hitting the timeline from Paris, videos show performances of “Niggas in Paris,” “Frontin,” “PSA,” and more. pic.twitter.com/AGjKpN46Qp— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) June 21, 2023 Jay-Z pauses performance to do a vibe check#LVMenSS24 pic.twitter.com/gEqUN2CTV9— JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 21, 2023 Leave it to @pharrell, @louisvuitton’s menswear artistic director, to give showgoers top-tier fashion—and a show. Tonight in Paris, Jay Z attended the show with @beyonce before hitting the stage himself for a performance. See more from the event here: https://t.co/TG012Cjj0A pic.twitter.com/IFQLL7gIz7— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 20, 2023 So I just got to see JAY-Z & Pharrell perform after the #LVMenSS24 show in Paris. The last time I saw them together on stage was OTR II Johannesburg. Such a blessing. Thanks for the great night @RocNation pic.twitter.com/hvLqYcz9Eu— Zach NGouah NGally (@__ZACHY) June 21, 2023 #Blacvolta : Rihanna and Asap Rocky watching Jay Z perform after Pharrell’s debut fashion event for @LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/7aQGoRFi1q— BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) June 20, 2023