Less than a week after YNW Melly’s lawyer made headlines during his double murder trial for her “Evil Plans and Stuff” notebook, but now her mugshot has gone viral during the highly publicized, media crazed case.

Raven Liberty, the attorney for Jamell Demons aka YNW Melly in his livestreamed, double homicide trial, has her own mugshot circulating around the internet from a 2022 arrest in Miami for battery. Liberty, 48, was ordered to pay $1500 in that case to have all charges dropped.

Liberty is also known for helping Kodak Black in several of his legal battles, including the 2021 assault and battery case, where Black received 18 months in that case, but violated probation and received 46 months before being granted clemency by President Trump in 2022.

