Afroman has had another run-in with the law. This time, he was arrested at the Canadian border for attempting to return to America with marijuana.

According to TMZ, Afroman and his team were detained at the U.S. Border as Border Patrol officers at the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York revealed a ton of cash and marijuana was located in the vehicle. The sum was of $10,000, but the weed was a very minimal personal amount.

Afroman stated he was carrying cannabis pain lotion, which he forgot about as he was heading to a booking. He was held for five hours and fined $500.

Additionally, his DJ was fined $500 for a small amount of cannabis gummies.

The money was declared, and the marijuana was ceased, allowing Afroman and his team to enter the country.