Boosie Badazz Says Prosecutors Refuse to Let Him Free After Paying Bond: ‘I Need ALL Prayer Warriors Across the World’

Boosie Badazz Says Prosecutors Refuse to Let Him Free After Paying Bond: ‘I Need ALL Prayer Warriors Across the World’

Boosie Badazz was granted a bond and put up the cash, but the court decision was not acknowledged by prosecutors, he says.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrance Hatch Jr., was taken into custody by federal agents this past week following his court appearance for an illegal weapons possession charge in San Diego, California, last month.

Now Boosie is speaking out on Twitter, stating he could not cash in on his bond.

Advertisement

“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” Boosie wrote. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions. Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison. I need the people of San Diego outside the court tomorrow to protest the injustice that is being done to me.

“I need ALL prayer warriors across the world to pray this southern district of California remove Mr. wheat and this prosecution off my case. Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go. They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down,… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 22, 2023

Unsealed court documents have revealed that the federal arrest actually stemmed from the May 6 arrest in San Diego when authorities in San Diego saw Boosie on IG Live associating with a well-known member of the Crips in the local area.

The law enforcement agency that observed Boosie online saw a gun in his waistband and used an “Airborne Law Enforcement Unit” to find him. When police pulled over the SUV, they found the firearm that matched the one found on his waist in the video.

After the case was dismissed in San Diego, ATF arrested Boosie last week for being a felon possessing a weapon. Boosie was tagged with a felony back in 20011 when he was convicted of bringing illegal contraband into a penal institution, criminal conspiracy to incite a felony, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.