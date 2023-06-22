Less than a week after being traded to the Washington Wizards, Chris Paul is now a member of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have landed Paul in a deal that sends Jordan Poole, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to DC.

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Chris Paul, recently traded from the Phoenix Suns, said the deal surprised him. In addition, he is placing blame on both new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Detroit Pistons legend and Ishbia’s advisor, Isiah Thomas. Paul, Landry Shamet, and picks were sent to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Paul is currently on a book tour and spoke with The New York Times about the trade.

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

Well, now CP3 is headed in a new direction.