The lives of 60 young men will change tonight when they are picked up in the NBA Draft. One NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, had advice for the young hoops stars when he encountered TMZ Sports.

“Take in the moment, it goes fast. You only get one draft,” Wade said. He also offered some monetary advice.

“Try to get you somebody in your life that really knows finances,” Wade said. “Somebody who, hopefully, you can build a relationship with. Hopefully, you can build a trust with eventually.”

That last one is a big fact as money will come fast and in large amounts. You can hear it from Wade below.