Fat Joe is Looking for a Woman to Hold Him Down Like Meagan Good Got Jonathan Majors

Fat Joe is Looking for a Woman to Hold Him Down Like Meagan Good Got Jonathan Majors

Fat Joe is looking for a baddie that can hold him down like Meagan Good got Jonathan Majors.

Jonathan Majors appeared in court on Tuesday (June 20), and he was supported by his new girlfriend, Meagan Good. The two strolled into the Manhattan Criminal Court holding hands and flanked by Majors’ attorneys.

Hitting Instagram Live, Fat Joe spoke about finding someone to love him the same way and spoke about Good’s past romance with Pastor Devon Franklin.

Advertisement

“Now as far as I’m concerned they only been dating for a little while, and so the pastor prepped her to be a good woman,” Joe said. “A law-abiding supporting woman. I want a woman to hold me down. I need a woman to hold me down and men need women to hold them down…you need your woman right next to you no matter what. So this woman knows the good bible. She stood with her man, he just started talking to her.”

He added, “Now you talk about a guy that fumbled the bag legendary, it’s him. In the Marvel pictures and everything, I don’t know how he’s gonna get back to that level.”

READ MORE: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Spotted Together Flying from NYC to LA

According to PEOPLE, the defense withdrew a motion filed during last month’s hearing, setting the trial for Majors’ case to occur on August 3.

During his appearance on Tuesday, Majors only spoke to say good morning and confirm understanding of the instructions laid before him. He is to continue to live by the order of protection placed against him by the alleged victim.

READ MORE: Meagan Good Offering ‘Considerable Support’ to New Bae Jonathan Majors Amid Domestic Violence Charges

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement Tuesday. “Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately… While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrives in court holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. Once inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and stroked his head.



Majors is facing assault and harassment charges for a case involving an ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jncMh4POO8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 20, 2023

via