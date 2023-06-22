Prepare for an exciting journey into the world of Hip Hop as A&E Network announces its latest series, Hip Hop Treasures, set to premiere on August 12 at 10 PM ET/PT.

This captivating show follows the hunt for lost Hip Hop memorabilia, led by legendary artists LL COOL J and Ice T, alongside field collectors and museum curators. The team aims to uncover iconic items that defined the careers of some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, DMX’s Aaliyah car, and more.

In an exclusive partnership between A&E, Pulse Films, LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells, and The Universal Hip Hop Museum, this series pays homage to the music legends who shaped the culture. The items discovered are brought back to their birthplace, The Bronx, and displayed at The Universal Hip Hop Museum, poised to become “The Official Record of Hip Hop.” The museum, scheduled to open worldwide in 2024, is currently building the world’s largest Hip Hop memorabilia collection.

“Hip Hop Treasures” takes viewers behind the scenes, showcasing the people and items that birthed this cultural phenomenon. With the guidance of LL COOL J, Ice T, field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, along with Chief Museum Curator Paradise Gray and Curator Pete Nice, elusive memorabilia finds its way into the museum’s archive. The series offers a nostalgic exploration of these artifacts, complemented by personal stories from LL COOL J and Ice T. Audiences will also enjoy unprecedented access to Hip Hop icons such as DMC (Run DMC), CeeLo Green, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, Treach (Naughty by Nature), Master P, Soulja Boy, and many others.

Produced by Pulse Films and Rock The Bells for A&E Network, “Hip Hop Treasures” features executive producers Erica Hanson, Tracey Baker-Simmons, Andrena Hale, Mira King from Pulse Films, and Paradise Gray, and Pete Nice. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E Network, with worldwide distribution rights held by A+E Networks. The series also pays tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Biz Markie, and features Coolio’s final on-camera appearance before his passing in 2022. Get ready to dive into the rich history of Hip Hop in this one-of-a-kind series.