Drake was just in Houston visiting Bun B’s Trill Bugers location, could he have left a banger behind? The Boy last officially released “Search & Rescue” as a single, but at the Area29 nightclub in Houston, another new joint rang off.

“I don’t think nobody got this song but me and Drake,” the DJ said before letting it play.

You can hear the new single below.

Drake made a trip to Houston and during his visit, he pulled up on his OG Bun B to try Trill Burgers. A video from inside show Bun B greeting The Boy at the door and sitting down with him as he drives into the burger.

Drake today at Trill Burger’s in Houston, TX. pic.twitter.com/hXD7BxtLlv — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 20, 2023

Trill Burgers founded by legendary rapper Bun B, officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location on June 7th. The restaurant, situated at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in Montrose, spans over 3,236 square feet and will serve as an extended pop-up venue for six months while Trill Burgers continues its search for a permanent establishment in Houston. Initially, the restaurant will operate during soft opening hours, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with further hours to be announced.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” Bun B said. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”