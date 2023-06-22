Kristaps Porzingis is once again on the move, becoming the newest member of the Boston Celtics. The addition of Porzingis is part of a three-team trade bringing Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal includes the first-round pick in the draft from Memphis to Boston and the Golden State Warriors first-round pick in 2024. That pick is top-five protected. Also moving are Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from Boston to Washington.

The deal comes after a previous one set that would send Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers fell through.

The Wizards brought in Chris Paul and Landry Shamet days before after sending out Bradley Beal.