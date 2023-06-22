On this date in 1999, Missy Elliott dropped her second full length studio album Da Real World on The Goldmind/Elektra imprint.

Produced primarily by Timbaland and Missy herself, Da Real World was Missy’s most street-savvy album, saturated with sexual innuendos and underground phrases that became common household statements. Fearing the sophomore slump, Missy changed the original name of the album She’s A Bitch for more commercial acceptance; and it worked. Da Real World is currently a doube platinum classic.

memorable singles from the album include “All In My Grill”, the salacious “Hot Boyz”(Remix) featuring Eve, Nas and Lil Mo and the former title track “She’s A Bitch”.

Salute to Missy and Timbaland for creating a piece of Hi[p Hop history!