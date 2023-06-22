Trippie Redd Has New Chain Delivered to His Yacht by Jet Ski to Celebrate 24th Birthday

Trippie Redd Has New Chain Delivered to His Yacht by Jet Ski to Celebrate 24th Birthday

Trippie Redd is balling for his birthday. The rapper is celebrating the age of 24 and got a new chain for the occasion. Keeping it as lit as possible, Trippie had the chain delivered to his yacht by a jet ski.

According to TMZ HipHop, the chain was created by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss. The brainstorming between Moss and Redd led to a layered spiked heart, which is really three separate chains in one. The pendant is 14k white gold and VVS diamonds and also has amethyst.

Birthday delivery for my brother @trippieredd New Art straight off the Jetski 💎 pic.twitter.com/Uh2r1hIPy2 — Alex Moss (@alexmossny) June 19, 2023

Trippie Redd is celebrating a diamond record. His feature on XXXTENTACION’s “Fuck Love” has officially certified Diamond as of June 18. In celebration of the moment, Trippie Redd penned a message on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Fuck love certified diamond rip @xxxtentacion love u baby boy I will never ever forget u or this day we had a great experience together and no one will ever be able to take that away from us long live the greatest of all time and I’m here for u holding this sh!t down as we speak ! Fuck the world bad vibes 5 life members only real memberrrrrr”

He added, “LONG LIVE JAH HAPPY IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT RN I COULD CRY!”

Fuck love certified diamond rip @xxxtentacion love u baby boy I will never ever forget u or this day we had a great experience together and no one will ever be able to take that away from us long live the greatest of all time and I'm here for u holding this sh!t down as we speak… pic.twitter.com/SacER8DHPh — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) June 19, 2023

On the fifth anniversary of his death, the XXXTENTACION estate releases a new single by the rapper. The new release is called “I’m Not Human.”

The single features vocals from Lil Uzi Vert and production credits from collaborator John Cunningham, who penned details about the single.

“When I was living with Jah in Florida in 2018 we would spend most days in his room, me playing guitar and him singing,” Cunningham wrote. “The day he first sang ‘I’m not human’ as I was playing that guitar part we both looked at each other and cracked a smile, knowing it was special. We listened back to the voice memo he recorded and talked about finishing it.”

You can hear the single below.