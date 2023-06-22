This week incarcerated podcaster Taxstone was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of rapper Troy Ave’s friend/bodyguard Ronald ‘Banga’ McPhatter. Following his sentencing, Tax announced on social media—“Just got 35 years for being victimized and reversing the situation,” he said. “The beauty in it all is, I’m not doing 35. Be safe though.”

Now Troy Ave went on Instagram to taunt Taxstone over his sentencing. He announced new merch featuring Tax in a Prison City jersey with the number 35.

Troy wrote:

Need y’all help real quick, So Im sending A 35 dollar cash app to whoever leaves the best Album Title in the comments below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ……

Album Drop Friday 🚬 so hurry up

Oh yea We got 🔥 New Merch on the website too #swipeleft orders yours now the sale only last for 35 Hrs 🛒 #DearHaterIWon #SpreadLoveDestroyHate

www.GODISGREATPAPERSTRAIGHT.com

