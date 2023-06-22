Yung Bleu has excited fans nationwide by announcing a thrilling 17-city Love Scars Tour in collaboration with Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

The tour is set to kick off on August 24 at The Regency in San Francisco, CA, and will traverse major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta, Washington DC, and New York, before culminating in a grand finale on September 30 in Chicago.

The tour announcement comes from Yung Bleu’s highly successful album release, Love Scars II, which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Charts. Released earlier this year on his own label, Moon Boy University, in partnership with EMPIRE, the album showcases Yung Bleu’s signature timeless R&B style. Love Scars II features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Tink, Hitmaka, Chrishan Dotson (Makasound), OG Parker, and more.

Love Scars II is the second installment of Yung Bleu’s acclaimed album series, Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotion. The project gained massive popularity with the 3X Platinum hit “You’re Mines Still,” which landed in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. Yung Bleu has amassed over 3 billion streams to date and has received nominations at the 2023 iHeart Awards. Furthermore, he won the prestigious Best New Artist award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards. Notably, Yung Bleu has previously toured alongside industry heavyweights Chris Brown and Lil Baby, further cementing his status as a rising star in the music industry.

Dates for the tour are available below:

Thu, Aug 24, 2023, San Francisco, CA – The Regency

Fri, Aug 25, 2023, Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Sun, Aug 27, 2023, Meza, AZ – Nile Theater

Fri, Sep 1, 2023, Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sep 2, 2023, New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre

Sun, Sep 3, 2023, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Thu, Sep 7, 2023, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Fri, Sep 8, 2023, Charlotte, NC – QC Soundstage

Sat, Sep 9, 2023, Richmond, VA – The National

Tue, Sep 12, 2023, Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Thu, Sep 14, 2023, Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Tue, Sep 19, 2023, Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre

Thu, Sep 21, 2023, Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Sat, Sep 23, 2023, New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sun, Sep 24, 2023, Boston, MA – Road Runner

Thu, Sep 28, 2023, Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sat, Sep 30, 2023, Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre