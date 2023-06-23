Youtube blogger Tasha K took to social media questioning Cardi’s ability to cope with grief following the death of the late Migos rapper Takeoff.

“Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died?,” Tasha K asked her social followers. “And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking… everyone grieves diff.”

Cardi B took to Twitter to call out the YouTuber, calling her remarks despicable and accusing her of hypocrisy.

Cardi B opened up about her grief over Takeoff’s passing. She shared the emotional toll it has taken on her, including weight loss, difficulty eating and sleeping, and ongoing grief that she shares with her husband, Offset.

Cardi then spoke about the threats she faces as a rapper and her need for personal protection, highlighting the relevance of her gun ownership. The Grammy Award-winning rapper then alleged that Tasha K is hiding money in Africa, a claim she believes her lawyers are aware of.

Cardi B is set to seize blogger Tasha K’s YouTube account money after the blogger failed to pay up on the $4 million defamation lawsuit. Tasha K lost her appeal in March 2023 and was ordered to pay the Bronx rapper, but she claims to have just over $1,000 in her bank account.

