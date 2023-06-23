Doja Cat is set to embark on her inaugural North American Arena tour, titled The Scarlet Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour will commence on October 31st in San Francisco, CA, and traverse major cities in the United States and Canada, culminating on December 13th in Chicago, IL. Select dates on The Scarlet Tour will feature special guests Ice Spice and Doechii.

The Scarlet Tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/H2bFOb0Y7H — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 23, 2023

To ensure fair ticket distribution and combat scalpers and bots, tickets for the tour will be available through an advance registration process. Fans can register from now until Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM PT. After registration, fans will be randomly selected to receive access codes for exclusive presales beginning on Wednesday, June 28th. A limited number of tickets will also be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, June 30th at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, The Scarlet Tour offers various VIP packages and experiences, ranging from premium tickets to pre-show VIP Lounge access and exclusive gift items. For more details, visit vipnation.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Doja Cat’s unparalleled live performance by securing your tickets for The Scarlet Tour.

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center * Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena * Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena * Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena * Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center * Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center * Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena * Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center * Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center * Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center * Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena * Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center # Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena * Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center # Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena # Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center # Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center # Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden # Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena # Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center # Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center # Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena # Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena # Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #



Support Key

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice