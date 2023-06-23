Doja Cat is set to embark on her inaugural North American Arena tour, titled The Scarlet Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour will commence on October 31st in San Francisco, CA, and traverse major cities in the United States and Canada, culminating on December 13th in Chicago, IL. Select dates on The Scarlet Tour will feature special guests Ice Spice and Doechii.
To ensure fair ticket distribution and combat scalpers and bots, tickets for the tour will be available through an advance registration process. Fans can register from now until Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM PT. After registration, fans will be randomly selected to receive access codes for exclusive presales beginning on Wednesday, June 28th. A limited number of tickets will also be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, June 30th at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com.
Additionally, The Scarlet Tour offers various VIP packages and experiences, ranging from premium tickets to pre-show VIP Lounge access and exclusive gift items. For more details, visit vipnation.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Doja Cat’s unparalleled live performance by securing your tickets for The Scarlet Tour.
|Tue Oct 31
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center *
|Thu Nov 02
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena *
|Fri Nov 03
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena *
|Sun Nov 05
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena *
|Mon Nov 06
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center *
|Wed Nov 08
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center *
|Fri Nov 10
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena *
|Mon Nov 13
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center *
|Wed Nov 15
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center *
|Thu Nov 16
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center *
|Sun Nov 19
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena *
|Tue Nov 21
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center #
|Fri Nov 24
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena *
|Sun Nov 26
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center #
|Mon Nov 27
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena #
|Wed Nov 29
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center #
|Thu Nov 30
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center #
|Sat Dec 02
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden #
|Mon Dec 04
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena #
|Thu Dec 07
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center #
|Fri Dec 08
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center #
|Sun Dec 10
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena #
|Mon Dec 11
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena #
|Wed Dec 13
|Chicago, IL
|United Center #
Support Key
* With Doechii
# With Ice Spice