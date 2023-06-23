Joyner Lucas has released his latest single, “Broski,” from his upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy. The song delves into the complex dynamics that arise when friends betray each other due to money, power, and greed.

“Broski” follows the success of previous singles like “Cut U Off (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again),” “What’s That?,” “Blackout (feat. Future),” and “Devil’s Work Part 2.” Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Joyner’s full album later this year, which will mark his first album in three years, showcasing his exceptional storytelling abilities and artistic growth.