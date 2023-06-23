Killer Mike had Hip-Hop going crazy when he broke the ends of a forthcoming solo Andre 3000 album. Killer Mike is now calling cap on himself.

Speaking on The Big Tigger Morning Show on Audacy’s V-103, Killer Mike revealed he was “stoned out of my mind playing.”

“Y’all done took the joke too seriously,” Killer Mike said. “But you know, (Andre 3000’s) always making music. He’s never not making music. So I got a chance to hear a lot of cool stuff… If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It’s this album called ‘Michael’ that’s out right now. There is Dre, Future, and Killer Mike…”

The single he is referencing is “Scientists & Engineers,” which also features Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

As for that single, Killer Mike revealed how it came together, specifically with working with Andre 3000:

“I flew out to let him hear the record ‘cause I care what he and Big Boi think about my music ‘cause they gave me an opportunity to change my life… I just played the record for him. And after I played it, he said, ‘You mind if I come back tomorrow and play some stuff for you?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’d love to hear the stuff’… And I did hear a bunch of good stuff. And he said, ‘Pick what you want’ – And we picked two records. That was one of them. And we crafted it into a brilliant record. The other record he took back… And then he called me a couple of months later and gave me another record, so we have another record together that’s like 11 minutes long.”

You can hear it below.