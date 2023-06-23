It has been confirmed that Hip Hop vets, LL Cool J and Ice-T, have teamed up for a new television reality series to find rare Hip Hop memorabilia to debut on the A&E network.

Hip Hop Treasures, which is slated to premiere on A&E on August 12, will follow the two legends of the game ad they hunt for some of the most sought after Hip Hop gems.

“Led by LL COOL J and Ice T alongside field collectors and museum curators, the team tells the story of some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists and the items they made famous such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, DMX’s Aaliyah car, and more,” reads the show’s brief synopsis.. “This exclusive partnership between A&E, Pulse Films, LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells and The Universal Hip Hop Museum honors these music legends and brings their items back to the birthplace of the culture, The Bronx.”

Advertisement