Busta Rhymes, the award-winning multi-platinum MC, songwriter, record producer, and actor, is set to receive the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2023. This prestigious honor recognizes Busta Rhymes’ remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry and his significant impact on shifting culture. A star-studded lineup, including surprise guests such as Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, and Swizz Beatz, will join him on stage to celebrate his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”

In addition to the tribute to Busta Rhymes, this year’s ceremony will be a Non-stop Party commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Dem Franchize Boyz, D-Nice, Erick Sermon, Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, Styles P, and YG, along with previously announced hip hop stars, will deliver electrifying performances. Notable artists such as Ice Spice and Latto, as well as hip hop artist Mad Lion, are also scheduled to perform live.

The highly anticipated “BET Awards” 2023, known as Culture’s Biggest Night, will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 25, at 8 pm ET/PT from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The event promises to be a night filled with incredible talent, musical celebrations, and well-deserved recognition.