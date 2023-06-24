Maury Povich’s legendary daytime talk show is over, but there are families worldwide that need to know who the true father is. According to TMZ, Maury has a solution, launching an at-home DNA paternity testing company named The Results Are In.

The new test kits will include instructions on how to administer a DNA sample, which will be sent to a Diagnostics Center for processing.

“I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together,” Povich, age 84, said. “With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

After over 30 seasons on the air, NBCUniversal has canceled Maury. The cancellation happened in March 2022.

The show was hosted and executive produced by Maury Povich. New episodes will air this September, then reruns will air through syndication. The show was launched in 1991 by Paramount Domestic Television. According to Deadline, the decision to cancel was mutual between the studio and Maury Povich.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement to Deadline. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

Maury added, “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!’”

Back in November 2021, Maury had a special guest in Lil Nas X. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” artist’ appeared on the November 17th episode to confront his now ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. In the episode, Nas finds out Yai was married while they dated.