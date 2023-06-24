Drake Announces New Album to Accompany Book, ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’ is On The Way

Drake’s new book is a part of a roll out for a new album. Tkaing over The NEw York Times, NY Post, Toronto Star, Los Angeles Times and more, The Boy promoted the book but delivered a QR Code. Complex notes the addition, which leads to the announcement of a new album, For All The Dogs.

“I made an album to go with the book… They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me,”Drake wrote. “For all the dogs.”

Drake hit Instagram to announce his first book is on the way. Ironically titled Titles Ruin Everything, the book is dubbed “a stream of consciousness” by Drake, introduced as Aubrey Graham, and Kenza Samir.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake captioned his post.