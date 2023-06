Renowned producer Mike WiLL Made-It made a stylish appearance at the Givenchy Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show in Paris, France. The stunning Billetterie Nord Musée de l’armée served as the backdrop for the event. Sporting the latest collection from Givenchy, Mike WiLL showcased his fashion-forward taste, turning heads from head to toe. His presence added an extra touch of glamour to the already spectacular show.