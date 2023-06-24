The BET Awards 2023 will witness an unforgettable moment as Patti LaBelle, the iconic singer, pays homage to the late Tina Turner.

LaBelle, known for her remarkable talent, will grace the stage and capture the essence of the incomparable Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll. This performance, slated to be extraordinary, promises to celebrate Turner’s unparalleled legacy and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers worldwide. Be ready for an unforgettable tribute this Sunday.

Tina Turner died earlier this year from natural causes. Her rep spoke with The Daily Mail, revealing the cause of death and also noting an unspecified illness. Turner also previously had intestinal cancer and high blood pressure for over four decades. She was 83 years old.

