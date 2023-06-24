Rihanna is replacing herself as Savage X Fenty’s Chief Executive Officer. According to Vogue Business, Rihanna has named former Anthropologie CEO Hillary Supe to take over the role as of June 26.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” Rihanna said in an official statement. “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Rihanna is set to remain in the role of Executive Chair.

